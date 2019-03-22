|
|
Moreno Sr., Charles
1925 - 2019
Charles W. Moreno Sr, age 93, of Pataskala, passed away on March 21, 2019 at Mt Carmel West Hospital. He was born August 24, 1925 to the late Joseph and Lillian (Baker) Moreno in Columbus, Ohio. Charles served in the US Navy during WWII, and he retired from Gioffre Construction. He enjoyed doing puzzles, gardening and was a great carpenter. Charles is survived by his daughters; Tonita (Louis) Siegel, Linda (Raymond) Gallenstein, Tina (Gary) Kinnison, Teresa (David) Coey; daughter-in-law, Judith Moreno; 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Edith Ann; son, Charles Moreno, Jr.; sister, ???Josephine Izzie????; and 2 grandchildren. A visitation will be held on TUESDAY, March 26, 2019, from 6 - 8 PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, at 10:30 AM, at St. Pius X Catholic Church with Fr. Milton Kiocha officiating. Burial in the Glen Rest Memorial Estate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charles's memory to the [...]. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019