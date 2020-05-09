Stanley, Charles "Chuck" N.
1933 - 2020
Chuck was born on September 24, 1933 just outside Elizabeth, in Wirt County, West Virginia, and died peacefully at Riverside Hospital on May 4, 2020 from complications of Covid-19. Chuck is reunited with his wife Leah Stanley in heaven. They enjoyed 62 years together in this life and now live in eternity together with their Lord. He is survived by his sons Jay (JoAnn), Joe, Stephen (Anita), and his grandchildren, Josh, Sophia, Courtney (Dan), Boris, Novia, and great grandson Torren. His parents James Harley and Esther Stanley, his sister Mary Jo Miller, and brothers John and Mike Stanley preceded him to life eternal. Chuck was very fond of offering tours and stories to family and friends of Parkersburg and Elizabeth, West Virginia where he grew up. He had many stories of his youth growing up on the farm outside Elizabeth, carrying the water bucket to the one room school house uphill both ways in the snow, spending time with family at the Grandview Church where many relatives are buried, his move into Parkersburg to the house on Covert St, riding his bike in a serpentine way up Quincy hill, working as a paperboy and then working as a delivery boy for Stout's Pharmacy, church at Lynn St Church of Christ, and his high school days as a proud Big Red at Parkersburg HS hanging out with best friends Dan, Dick and Arch, and enjoyed his time in the air shop there. Shortly after high school he met his wife Leah Affolter while cruising the Parkersburg streets with his buddies. They fell in love and were married at First Lutheran Church in Parkersburg in 1955. He was working at North American in Columbus when later that year he was drafted into the Navy. Chuck was very proud of his service from 1955 to 1961 including reserves. His Flight Squadron 114 was stationed at Miramar Air Base in San Diego, and in 1956 he was deployed on the USS Essex CV9 (aircraft carrier) as a Plane Captain who prepared the plane for take off. After his time in the Navy, he and Leah moved back to Columbus and he worked in insurance sales, and door-to-door sales, before starting his career in the Auto Industry. Chuck began his career with Lex Mayer's Chevrolet in the early 1960's when selling cars might also include a wrestling show at the dealership. Later he moved to Konner's Chevrolet and then in 1970 he moved to Dick Masheter Ford and finished his career of car sales and management in 2014 at the age of 80 with over 50+ years in the business and many happy customers. Chuck and Leah had a love of cars that came out of their generation, and they shared that love with their children with multiple trips to the time trials at the Indy 500. He appreciated all kinds of racing and loved Nascar, always pulling for the Fords! They owned a 25' Vagabond RV in the 1970s that made multiple trips to Daytona Beach, out west to the mountains in Colorado, and Canada. Vacations were part of their family life. Chuck and Leah had a strong faith in God, and spent many years at the Reynoldsburg and Pickerington Church of Christ. They shared a love of life with their children and all they met, and were very proud of their children and grandchildren and loved them eternally. They enjoyed time with friends playing in Euchre clubs, the Columbus Swiss Club and Maenerchor, and vacations together. Chuck always had a smile on his face and loved to tell a joke, and then explain to you why it was funny. He missed Leah over the past three years and was always talking about her. He had a long and adventurous life and he loved to share his experiences and his opinion. Chuck was hard working to the end of his career. People would ask him if he was still working in his 70's, and he would say he had cut it back to half days now, just working 9AM to 9PM. He was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, 50 yr member of Reynoldsburg Lodge #340. Other than family, one of his biggest loves was his collection of antique watches and clocks, and was a member of the National Watch & Clock Collectors organization and loved to tell anyone who would listen about each detail of the clock.
Public visitation will be held from 4-7pm on Friday, May 16, at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 EAST LIVINGSTON AVENUE, COLUMBUS, OH, 43232. A limited attendance graveside service will be held the following morning. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and number of attendees will be monitored to ensure safety for all in attendance. Chuck will be missed by many. He would appreciate a donation to the Ohio Health Foundation or a Christian charity in lieu of flowers. To share a memory or post online condolences, visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 9 to May 10, 2020.