Charles Neff Obituary
Neff, Charles
1930 - 2020
Charles N. "Chuck" Neff, 89, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was born April 5, 1930 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Francis and Goldie (Emerick) Neff. He was a truck driver for Harold Hodges and later retired from Kendall Oil. He enjoyed going to the Ohio River and Buckeye Lake and boating with his family, camping, and water skiing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, Marcella Williams, siblings Noreen Litchfield, Donald Neff, Bud Neff, Sonny Neff, and Betty Masterson. Chuck is survived by his children, Sandy (Ken) Wagner, Tammy (Billy) Bentley, and Theresa (Steve) McKenzie; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, where funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday. Interment Darbyville Cemetery, Muhlenburg Township. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch his tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020
