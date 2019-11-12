|
Netting, Charles
1949 - 2019
Charles F. Netting, age 70, passed away November 11, 2019. Preceded in death by wife Linda Netting and parents Richard and Elizabeth Netting. Survived by children, Lori (Todd) Tenaglia, Nicki (Matt) Kruger, Jeremy( Kristin) Netting; and 9 grandchildren; sister, Fran Netting. Charles was retired from Kroger after 22 years of faithful service and he had also worked in sales of computer parts. He enjoyed golfing and bowling; was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and Columbus Blue Jackets fan. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with family friends and his cats. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Thursday, November 14, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8p.m., where service will be Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10a.m. Pastor Rick Breusch officiating. Interment Blendon Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shepherds College in his name at shephardscollege.edu Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019