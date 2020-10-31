Nowlin, Charles
1935 - 2020
Charles Nowlin, age 85. Sunrise February 12, 1935 and Sunset October 29, 2020. Private Visitation 9:00 AM and Private Funeral Service 10:00 AM Saturday, November 7, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. Mask and Social Distancing are required. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The NOWLIN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com