Walraven, Charles O.
1952 - 2020
Charles O. Walraven, Jr., age 67, of Pleasantville, Ohio, passed away with his family by his side Monday, February 17, 2020. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on August 12, 1952. Chuck retired as a route supervisor with Spirit Services Co. following over 30 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Gayle (Stepp) Walraven; son, Shawn (Cheri) Walraven; daughter, Amy (Steve Zinn Jr.) Kulow; 5 grandchildren, Taylor Williamson, Kaitlyn and Emilee Kulow, Oscar and Oliver Walraven; mother, Patricia Walraven; sisters and brother, Dorothy (Johnny) Arthur, Edith (Bobby) Van Horn, Richard (Karen) Walraven and Helen (Craig) Baldwin; other relatives and dear friends, Bobby and Donna Fuller. He was preceded in death by his grandson Calvin Walraven and father Charles O. Walraven Sr. Chuck was a longtime member of Gahanna Freewill Baptist Church. He was an accomplished bass fisherman with the Twin Rivers and Olde Canal Bassmastersand won several awards and taught others the art of becoming the best. He loved spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren. He was well known in the Central Ohio area as the consummate Gospel singer with Zion Hill/Manna. Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 pm Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232. Funeral Service will be held 11 am at Gahanna Freewill Baptist Church, 3868 Stygler Road, Gahanna with Pastor Curtis Booth officiating. Interment to follow Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Those who wish may contribute to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd., Newark, OH 43055, in his memory. Please visit www/schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Chuck's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020