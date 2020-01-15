|
Otis, Charles "Pete"
Charles E. "Pete" Otis, age 78, of West Jefferson, OH, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 15, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Pete was a U.S Army Veteran and served in Vietnam. He was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Post 7005, was a past West Jefferson Athletic Booster Club President and attended the 1st Presbyterian Church of London. He was an avid Ohio State and Cincinnati Reds fan, enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, but what he enjoyed most was going on family vacations. He is preceded in death by his parents Harry and Evelyn Otis, and several siblings. Pete is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn of 58 years; children, Robin (Mark) Jenkins, Randy (Deanna) Otis, Stephanie (Chip) Hahn; grandchildren, Lance Otis, Danielle (Zach) Olson, Courteney (Matt) Robertson, Shannon (Tony) Luna, Jacob and Brandon Hahn; 6 great-grandchildren; and a host of friends all who will miss him greatly. The family will receive friends Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 2-4PM at the Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home, 1355 West Main Street, West Jefferson, OH, 43162. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home Monday, January 20, 2020, at 10AM. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Pete's name to the Humane Society of Madison County, PO Box 84, West Jefferson, OH, 43162. Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com to share your condolences with the Otis family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 16, 2020