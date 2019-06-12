|
|
Owens Jr., Charles
1961 - 2019
Deacon Charles N. Owens Jr., age 57. Sunrise September 7, 1961 and Sunset June 6, 2019. Friday, June 14, 2019 Evening Visitation 6pm-8pm at Serenity Baptist Church, 1402 Smith Rd., 43207 and Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Visitation 9am, Funeral 10am, Smyrna Baptist Church, 1650 Wilson Ave., 43207. Interment Glen Rest Cemetery. Ministry of comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 Livingston Ave.To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The OWENS Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 13, 2019