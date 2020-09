Or Copy this URL to Share

Palmer, Charles

Charles "Corky" Palmer, passed away Sept 21, 2020 with family by his side. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on May 4, 1948. He graduated from Hilliard High School in 1966 and married his high school sweetheart Rexanne Palmer (Rickner). He is survived by his wife, Rexanne Palmer; children, Greg Palmer, Tammy Adkins, David Palmer; grandchildren, Devin Greene, Brendon Culberson, Miles Palmer,Derek Adkins, Dakota Palmer; great-grandchildren, Dylan Greene, Ella Greene; siblings, Ed Palmer, Pete Palmer, Diane Palmer, Cathy Palmer. He is preceded in death by his parents Charles Palmer, Stella Palmer, and sister Barbara Palmer.



