Charles Cato
Cato, III, Charles Patrick
1951 - 2019
Charles Patrick Cato, III, (formerly of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Petersburg, VA. Charlie was born in Passaic, NJ on April 11, 1951 to Anne Wesley Cato and Charles Patrick Cato Jr. He was a graduate of The Ohio State University. Charlie served in the USAF and was stationed in Maine. He also serviced as a general contractor in Baghdad, Iraq during Operation Desert Storm. Charlie is survived by daughters, Ashley Marie Cato of Virginia and Jessica Lynne Cato of Michigan. He is also survived by sisters, Anne C. Murrin of Dublin,OH and Julie Acus of Akron, OH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2019
