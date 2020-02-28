|
|
Patton, Charles
Charles "Chuck" Porter Patton (USAF, Major, Retired), passed peacefully on February 28, 2020. Chuck was born in Columbus, Ohio on March 24, 1936 to Thomas and Olive "Ruth" Patton. He was a Graduate of Grove City High School, class of 1954. As a Varsity athlete, he was a four sport letterman, captain of the basketball team, and was awarded All-American status as quarterback for the Greyhounds. His education continued with a B.A. from the University of Hawaii, and Masters degree from the University of Denver. Chuck proudly served 25 years in the United States Air Force and was a highly decorated Vietnam Veteran. After completing overseas duties, he was an instructor at the Air Force Academy and served in both academic and athletic recruitment of Air Force cadets. Chuck coached both Mens and Womens Tennis teams at the Air Force Academy and was named the Division II "Coach of the Year" in 1978. Chuck is preceded in death by siblings Bill Patton, David Patton, and Sarah Davis. Chuck's surviving family includes his son, Todd (Kathy) Patton; beloved grandchildren, Thomas and Julia Patton; brothers, Tom Patton and James Patton; and sisters, Carolyn Girbert and Patricia Horsley. Chuck was an avid golfer and sports fan. He enjoyed horse racing, Florida sunshine, and sharing time with his close companion Linda Renico and many lifelong friends in Grove City. He was always known for his humor, generosity, and friendly nature toward everyone he met. With his quick-wit and a wink of an eye, he will always be remembered for making everyone smile. A private burial service will be held for family members. Arrangements made by Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Central Ohio (www.hospiceofcentralohio.org).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2020