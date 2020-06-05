Payne, Charles
1932 - 2020
Charles H. Payne, age 87, born July 30, 1932 in Columbus, OH, passed away on May 27, 2020. He was a Navy Veteran. Throughout his life Charles worked at Rockwell, Anheuser-Busch, and Master Foods. He was preceded in death by his parents James Payne and Nettie Payne, mother-in-law Roberta DiMcneal, son Craig Payne, and siblings Alvin, Thomas, and Marguerite Agnew Posey. Survived by his wife, Dolores Payne; sons, Brian (Sandra) Payne and Eric Payne; sister, Audrey (Ted) Alexander; grandchildren, Valerie, Tiyana, Erica, and Erin; and a host of other relatives. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 9-10:30am on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. Charles will be laid to rest with a private graveside ceremony in Green Lawn Cemetery. To send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, we encourage you to visit Charles memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 5 to Jun. 8, 2020.