Charles Payne
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Payne, Charles
1932 - 2020
Charles H. Payne, age 87, born July 30, 1932 in Columbus, OH, passed away on May 27, 2020. He was a Navy Veteran. Throughout his life Charles worked at Rockwell, Anheuser-Busch, and Master Foods. He was preceded in death by his parents James Payne and Nettie Payne, mother-in-law Roberta DiMcneal, son Craig Payne, and siblings Alvin, Thomas, and Marguerite Agnew Posey. Survived by his wife, Dolores Payne; sons, Brian (Sandra) Payne and Eric Payne; sister, Audrey (Ted) Alexander; grandchildren, Valerie, Tiyana, Erica, and Erin; and a host of other relatives. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 9-10:30am on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. Charles will be laid to rest with a private graveside ceremony in Green Lawn Cemetery. To send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, we encourage you to visit Charles memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 5 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved