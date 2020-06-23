Peery III, Charles
1952 - 2020
Charles R. Peery, III, age 68, of Columbus, passed away on June 13, 2020, at Mount Carmel East Hospital. He was a member of Broad Street Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) where he served on the Diaconate Board. Charles was born February 9, 1952 in Bluefield, W.Va., the son of Charles R. Peery Jr. and Lorraine Brown Peery. He is a graduate of East High School and Fisk University. He was a former teacher with the Columbus Public Schools. Retired from the Defense Supply Center Columbus (DSCC). A member of Charles S. Smith Lodge #162 of International F.&A.M. Masons. Preceded in death by parents Charles R. Peery, Jr. and Lorraine B. Peery. Survived by children, Charles R. Peery, IV and Charlind Alexis Peery; grandson, Charles R. Peery, V; sister, Carol D. Peery Ayers (Randy); nephews, Ryan and Cameron Ayers; as well as many cousins and friends. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 9-10am on Friday, June 26, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. A Celebration of Life Service will be streamed online to allow family and friends to honor Charles together at a distance. Charles will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association or The Heart Association. To attend the service remotely and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit Charles' memorial celebration wall at
www.diehl-whittaker.com.
1952 - 2020
Charles R. Peery, III, age 68, of Columbus, passed away on June 13, 2020, at Mount Carmel East Hospital. He was a member of Broad Street Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) where he served on the Diaconate Board. Charles was born February 9, 1952 in Bluefield, W.Va., the son of Charles R. Peery Jr. and Lorraine Brown Peery. He is a graduate of East High School and Fisk University. He was a former teacher with the Columbus Public Schools. Retired from the Defense Supply Center Columbus (DSCC). A member of Charles S. Smith Lodge #162 of International F.&A.M. Masons. Preceded in death by parents Charles R. Peery, Jr. and Lorraine B. Peery. Survived by children, Charles R. Peery, IV and Charlind Alexis Peery; grandson, Charles R. Peery, V; sister, Carol D. Peery Ayers (Randy); nephews, Ryan and Cameron Ayers; as well as many cousins and friends. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 9-10am on Friday, June 26, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. A Celebration of Life Service will be streamed online to allow family and friends to honor Charles together at a distance. Charles will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association or The Heart Association. To attend the service remotely and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit Charles' memorial celebration wall at
www.diehl-whittaker.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.