Phillips, Charles
1946 - 2020
Charles LeRoy Phillips, age 73, passed away in Huntington, WV on Saturday, November 7, 2020 as a result of an auto accident. Charles is a 1964 Graduate of Jonathan Alder High School. Charles retired from MAC Tools after 30 years of service. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8pm Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St., Plain City, where the funeral will be held 10AM Friday, November 13, 2020. Burial Forest Grove Cemetery with full Military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion www.members.legion.org
, Disable American Vets www.dav.org
, St. Jude's Hospital www.stjude.org/donate
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. June Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Social distancing and wearing masks will be practiced at all events. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com
to share a special memory.