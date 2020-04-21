|
Pusecker, Charles
Charles Nicholas "Nick" Pusecker, born March 2, 1933, passed away April 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents Margaret Weiland and Ivan Pusecker, brother Robert, sister Rita and niece Ellen. Nick is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marianne; children, Aline (Randy), Michael (Melanie), Theodore (Kathy), Leah (Doug), Daniel (Jennifer), Cara (Michael); grandchildren, Brian (Sara), Lindsey (John), Nick (Ben), Tanner, Evan, Alyssa (Marty), Ian, Josh, Ema, Jenna, Clark; great-granddaughter, Marigold; brothers, Ivan (Judy), Tom (Donna); sister-in-law, Susan; nieces and nephews, Tim, Julie (Andy), Lisa (George), Karla (Chad), Matt (Sheila), Mike, Michelle (David), Mark (Cathy), Joe; great nieces and nephews, Michael,Christopher, Jack, Maria, and Haley. Nick graduated from Holy Rosary High School in 1951 and worked with his father, artist Ivan Pusecker, in his shop painting and preparing paper mache structures. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War from 1952-1956. Following his time in the Navy, Nick attended Columbus Art School (Columbus College of Art and Design) where he met his wife, Marianne. Nick spent the next twenty years as owner and operator of McCormick Art Shop, providing custom framing and painting restoration. Once Nick retired from the picture framing business, he established CNP Construction and worked twenty years remodeling homes. Nick was an avid outdoors-man and longtime member of the Bexley Conservation Club. After retirement, Nick returned to painting where he focused on old barns and dilapidated buildings, wanting to capture the structures before they disappeared from the landscape. His seascapes are inspired from his time spent in the Navy. Nick is considered a second father to many, and he is loved by all those whose lives he touched. Nick, and the entire family want to send a special thank you to our adopted family at The James Cancer Hospital, Oncology and Hematology Department, especially to Dr. Bhavana Bhatnagar, Mariam Berg, Miranda, Dr. John C. Byrd and the entire BEATAML team. Because of you and your team's love and care, Nick enjoyed an extra year of happy times, including one last fishing trip, his grandson's wedding, and meeting his first great grandchild. A celebration of Nick's life will come at a later date, once this Coronavirus has met its match. Please, consider donating to the Hematology/Oncology Research Fund (302071) via https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/?fund=302071 or by mailing to: The OSU Foundation, PO Box 710811, Columbus, OH 43271. Include the 6-digit fund number (302071) along with Nick Pusecker's name.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2020