Charles R. Collinsworth Obituary
Collinsworth, Charles R.
1934 - 2019
Charles Roger Collinsworth, age 84, of Reynoldsburg, was guided into Heaven by daughter, Jean on March 27, 2019. His wife of 61 years, Phyllis, was with him when he passed into the Lord's hand's. Three of his four children survive him, Paul (Karen) Collinsworth, Elizabeth *Betsy* (Steve) Searl, Jean, (Our Guardian Angel), Jane (David Penrod) Herron; grandchildren, Graham, Isabel, Bobbi, Joshua, Jarod, Darian. Dad was first and foremost a Christian. He served his Country and was a Leader in the Church. He married his childhood sweetheart and was in love with her until the day he died. Dad worked hard all his life at Western Electric to support his family although when he grew closer to retirement, FRIDAYITIS became the RULE!! A Memorial Gathering will be Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11AM with service at 12NOON, at PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2019
