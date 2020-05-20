Charles R. Graham
1922 - 2020
Charles Ray Graham, 98, born February 18, 1922 in Coshocton, Ohio, to Ray and Pansy Graham, passed away May 19, 2020. US Army World War II veteran, served in the 721st Railway Operating Battalion. 1983 retired from Conrail. Member of the Masonic Lodge and North Park Church of Christ. He married Janice Patton, April 20, 1947 in Bangs, Ohio and was a long-time resident of the New Albany area. Survivors include son, Lowell Graham and wife, Peg of Johnstown, Ohio; daughter, Charlotte Osborne and husband, Gary of Sallisaw, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Carrie and Shawn Davis, Benjamin and Deidra Osborne, John and Dena Graham; step-grandchild, Brian Mason; great-grandchildren, Hannah Osborne and Caleb Graham. He is preceded in death by wife, parents, brother Richard Graham and sister Jeanette Pitman. Private burial at Glen Rest Memorial Estate under the care of Cotner Funeral Home, Reynoldsburg. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Messages may be sent to Charles' family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 20 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
