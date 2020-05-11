Charles R. Hensel
1932 - 2020
Hensel, Sr., Charles R.
1932 - 2020
Charles "Charlie" R. Hensel Sr., age 87, and a lifelong resident of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on May 8, 2020. A longtime member of St. James Parish and the Carpenters Local Union #200, Charlie made friends everywhere he went, and he never met a stranger. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years Martha Hensel, brothers John Roger, Freddie, Bob, Mike Sr., Joe, and Frank, sisters Margaret Ann Hensel, and Susie Ireland. Charlie is survived by his 3 sons, Ben (Barb) Hensel of Columbus, Charles Jr. (Lori) Hensel of Grove City, and Rex (Cindy) Hensel of Gahanna, brother Patrick (Sharon) Hensel of Blacklick, and Sister Carolyn (Gordon) Groves of Albuquerque, NM. Due to current health concerns, the family will be having a private ceremony, however a live stream will be available on shaw-davis.com. Charlie and Martha were huge animal lovers throughout their lives, so in lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorial contributions be made in their names to the Franklin County Dog Shelter, or to the Ohio Health Hospice, 800 Mcconnell Dr, Columbus, OH 43214, who took such great care of both Charlie and Martha.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 11 to May 13, 2020.
