Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
Spitzer, Charles R.
1936 - 2019
Charles Richard Spitzer, age 83, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at home. He was born on February 6, 1936 in Springfield, OH to the late Charles Albert and Anna Melinda (Smith) Spitzer. Dick served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was retired from his own home improvement business. Dick enjoyed reading, working puzzles, fishing, and church activities at Eastland Christian Church. In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his brothers William (Norma) Spitzer and Edward Spitzer. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Margene (Boerstler) Spitzer; children, Joann Cassell, Tami (Michael) Coldiron, Mark (Lori) Spitzer, Juli (Tom) Critser, Sherri Snyder, Rhonda (Jeff) May, and Michael Spitzer; 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; siblings, Danny (Nancy) Spitzer and Betty Cassell; several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 10am-12pm Monday, April 29, 2019 at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., where the funeral service will begin at 12noon. Interment to follow at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 27, 2019
