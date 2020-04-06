|
|
Ray, Charles
Charles "Chuck" Richard Ray, age 79, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away April 1, 2020. Charles was born on August 26, 1940, the 2nd of three children, in Lore City, Ohio, to the late Leander Ferguson Ray and Margaret Helen (Hartup) Ray Lawrence. Charles graduated from Senecaville High School in 1958. He received a Bachelor of Science and Master of Computer Science from The Ohio State University. Charles began his career in teaching at Johnny Appleseed Junior High School in Mansfield in 1963. In July 1964, he started a new position at Upper Arlington High School, teaching math. When the high school administration bought a mainframe computer, he became the computer administrator and taught computer courses. He loved working with computers. After he retired from teaching at Upper Arlington in 1992, he continued working with computers at Sterling Commerce for several more years.Charles married Mary Ellen Pawlosky on August 25, 1963, who preceded Charles in death.Together they raised three sons. They attended Hilliard Presbyterian Church which was within walking distance of their home on Crandon Street in Hilliard, Ohio. Charles was a leader in Boy Scouts of America. He also enjoyed Citizens-Band (CB) Radio. His CB handle was the Green Baron since at the time he drove a green Dodge Dart. This interest evolved into sideband radio where he would spend time talking to people all over the country. He also had a passion for the railroad. This sparked a major undertaking of building a model railroad city that took up a quarter of the basement which included a depot, restaurants, church, bank, suburban houses, complete with yards, street signs, traffic lights, train crossings, a mountain, stars and sound. His other interests included playing euchre, playing the organ/keyboard, and camping/spending time on the property on which he was raised. Charles converted a portion of that property into a campsite where he hosted family/friend gatherings. In addition to his wife and parents, Charles was preceded in death by his brother Robert L. Ray. Charles is survived by his three sons, Kenneth L. (Lori) Ray, Blacklick, OH, James "Jim" E. (Wendy) Ray, Hilliard, OH, and John E. (Mona) Ray, Westerville, OH; grandchildren, Christopher L. Petrovich, Brandon M. Petrovich, Nathanael R. Ray, Zachary T. (Sarah) Mettler, Mikaela M. Ray; 3 great-grandchildren; his brother, Lawrence W. (Carol) Ray; and sister-in-law, Betty Ray; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and many friends, including those from Hilliard Presbyterian Church, Upper Arlington school district and Friendship Village of Columbus. A private graveside service will be held at Richland Township Cemetery, with Rev. John Birkner officiating. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at a later date. If you wish to make a charitable contribution in Charles' honor, the family suggests contributions to the Hilliard Presbyterian Church, 3600 Leap Rd, Hilliard, OH 43026. The Tidd Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich St, Hilliard, OH 43026, assisted the family. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the Ray Family and to share your favorite memory of Charles.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2020