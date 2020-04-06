|
|
Ray, Charles
Charles "Chuck" Richard Ray, age 79, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away April 1, 2020. Charles was born on August 26, 1940, the 2nd of three children, in Lore City, Ohio, to the late Leander Fergenson Ray and Margaret Helen (Hartup) Ray Lawrence. Charles graduated from Senecaville High School in 1958. He received a Bachelor of Science and Master of Computer Science from The Ohio State University. Charles married Mary Ellen Pawlosky on August 25, 1963, who preceded Charles in death. In addition to his wife and parents, Charles was preceded in death by his brother Robert L. Ray. Charles is survived by his three sons, Kenneth L. (Lori) Ray, Blacklick, OH, James "Jim" E. (Wendy) Ray, Hilliard, OH and John E. (Mona) Ray, Westerville, OH; grandchildren, Christopher L. Petrovich, Brandon M. Petrovich, Nathanael R. Ray, Zachary T. (Sarah) Mettler, Mikaela M. Ray; 3 great-grandchildren; his brother, Lawrence W. (Carol) Ray; and sister-in-law, Betty Ray; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and many friends, including those from Hilliard Presbyterian Church, Upper Arlington school district and Friendship Village of Columbus. A private graveside service will be held at Richland Township Cemetery, with Rev. John Birkner officiating. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at a later date. If you wish to make a charitable contribution in Charles' honor, the family suggests contributions to the Hilliard Presbyterian Church, 3600 Leap Rd, Hilliard, OH 43026. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com for full obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2020