Muller, Charles Ray
Charles Ray Muller, 80, of Canal Winchester, passed away September 5. He was born in 1939 in Cincinnati, Ohio, attended Withrow High School and later the University of Cincinnati. He then entered the United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio, for a Divinity degree. During his career, Chuck touched thousands of lives and was honored to serve Christ and His followers at several churches including Hopewell United Methodist Church (Groveport), Salem Church (Carroll), Hope UMC (Canal Winchester), Faith UMC (Dayton), and Hunter Community Church (Franklin). He was also editor and part-owner of Antique Review. He authored several books on Shaker and Soap Hollow furniture. Many consider him an expert in both subjects. Charles was preceded in death by his parents Christian and Juanita (Todd) Muller, his wife Brenda Gale (Evers) Muller, his son James Green and his brother Joseph Muller. He is survived by his children, Randy Green, Rusty (and Pam Potts) Green, and Heather (and Bill Fecke) Muller; his grandchildren, Drayton (and Brittney) Green, Reade Green, Sarah Yantis, Joshua Green, Jimmy Green, and Joseph Green; and several great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please donatate to the Brenda Muller Scholarship Fund (c/o Columbus Foundation, 1234 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43205) or the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio (Attn: Development Department, 711 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43205). Celebration of his life will be on October 6 at 4pm at Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4348 London-Lancaster Road, Groveport, Ohio. Visitation will precede the service from 2-4pm and afterwards. Arrangements entrusted to THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Grove City, where online condolences may be made at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 28, 2019