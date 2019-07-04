|
Reasoner, Charles
1940 - 2019
Charles David Reasoner, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Mt Carmel Grove City. Member Good Shepherd Church. He was employed with Mozart's Bakery for many years. Charles was an excellent pastry maker and gourmet chef. Preceded in death by wife Shirley, parents Fred and Alice Reasoner. Survived by children, Tom Reasoner, Lisa (Gary Rowe) Reasoner and Donna Reasoner; grandchildren, Marissa, Suvichada, Ashley (Sam), Julie (Adam) and Hailey; great grandchildren, Zayn and Avanna; brothers, Frank (Mary) Reasoner and Bobby Reasoner; numerous other family and friends. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St., Tuesday 11 AM-1 PM, where service will follow at 1 PM. Interment Wesley Chapel.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 5, 2019