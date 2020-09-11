Rees, Charles "Chuck"
1936 - 2020
Charles "Chuck" Rees, age 84, entered into eternal life on September 7, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Marie Rees. Survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Marion Rees; daughters, Susan (Mark) Shuter and Amy Rees; sister, Carolyn Pentermann; nephew, Arthur (Denise) Pentermann; and niece, Linda (José) Colón. Chuck was a Pennsylvania native, living much of his life in Pittsburgh before relocating to Columbus, Ohio in 1973. Chuck served ten years in the US Army Corps of Engineers, achieving the rank of Captain before being honorably discharged. He was a graduate of Carnegie Institute of Technology, now known as Carnegie Mellon University, with a BS in Civil Engineering where he was a brother in the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Chuck enjoyed a long career in engineering at Columbia Gas System before retiring in 1996. He enjoyed volunteering, traveling, tending to his flower garden, golfing, and skiing. Most importantly, family was his number one priority. Chuck lived a life full of service to the community, his church, and his country. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, family asks that you consider a contribution to The American Parkinson Disease Association at www.apdaparkinsons.org
