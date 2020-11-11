Stalter, Charles Richard
1936 - 2020
Charles Richard Stalter, age 84, of Findlay, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 9, 2020. He was born in Bremen, Ohio on June 5, 1936 to the late Charles E. and Mary (nee Hynus) Stalter. Charles served in the United States Air Force from 1955-1959. He married his beloved wife, Judith Neal, on April 22, 1961. He retired from Westinghouse in Columbus, Ohio after many years of dedicated service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother John (Lillian) Stalter and sisters Mary Lou (Bill) Tschopp, Barbara (Joe) Sweeney, and Eileen (Louis) Hatem. Charles is survived by his wife, Judith; children, Charles (Susan) Stalter, Jr. and Catherine (Edward) Bucher; grandchildren, Adam (Jyl) Kyser, Emily Bucher, and Neal (Kate) Bucher; great grandchildren, Madilyn and Amelia; and many nieces and nephews. Charles was loved and respected by all who knew him and he will be missed by family and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 12-1PM followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 1PM at St. Michael's Church, 750 Bright Rd., Findlay, Ohio 45840. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 1PM at Alton Cemetery, Galloway, Ohio. In lieu flowers, donations may be made to a charity of choice
. COVID mandates and procedures will be in effect - the family requests wearing masks and social distancing.
