Charles "Charlie" Rickett


1961 - 2019
Charles "Charlie" Rickett Obituary
Rickett, Charles "Charlie"
1961 - 2019
Charlie Rickett, age 57, passed away after a couragous battle with cancer on October 16, 2019. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on December 16, 1961 to Tom and Jo Rickett. Preceded in death by father Tom, brother Tom D. He is survived by mother, Jo Rickett; brother, David Rickett; and his heart's companion, Denise, and her children, Justin, Adam, and Erika. Per the family's request, no services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the Newcomer SW Chapel.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2019
