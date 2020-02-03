|
|
Rinehart Jr., Charles
1953 - 2020
Charles "Eddie" Rinehart Jr., 66, of Columbus, passed away February 1, 2020. Eddie was born November 30, 1953 to Charles Sr. and Kathern (Pauley) Rinehart. Eddie will be deeply missed by his father, Charles (Lisa); brother, Robbie Rinehart, Fred Groves; sisters, Ruth (Jake) Clouse, Sue (Randy) Kirkpatrick; along with many other family and friends. Eddie was preceded in death by his mother Kathern, brother Joseph Rinehart and companion Nancy Leasure. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 10-11am with a service to follow at 11am with Pastor Randy Wagner officiating at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Burial will be at Mifflin Cemetery. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 4, 2020