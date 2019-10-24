|
|
Ring, Charles
1930 - 2019
Charles B. Ring, 88, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Willow Brook Christian Home, Columbus, Ohio. He was born December 24, 1930. In addition to his parents, William R and Julia E Ring, he was preceded in death by former wife Joan J Ring and son Brad D Ring. Charles is survived by his current wife, Diann M Ring; and son, Dan C (Donna) Ring; granddaughter, Laura M (Mike) Lane; and great-grandchildren, Rebecca and Rachel Lane. He was employed by W.F. Bolin as a commercial painter/foreman and member of the painters union. He won numerous awards for his art of finishing difficult surfaces by mixing his own colors and stains together. His last job before retiring was supervising the painting of The Greater Columbus Convention Center. Charles enjoyed fishing in Ontario, Canada. He was an avid woodworker and loved to watch the Ohio State football and basketball teams. Charles was also a veteran who served in the Korean War. The family will be gathering together for a graveside service at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne, Ohio. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share condolences. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider donations to Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. https://www.nationwidechildrens.org/giving/ways-to-give/reach-out--read/make-a-donation
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2019