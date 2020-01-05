|
|
Roberts, Charles
1935 - 2020
Charles Noah Roberts, 84, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away January 4, 2020 at home surrounded by family. He was born on February 23, 1935 to the late Dewey Wilson Roberts and Amba Lee Roberts. He is preceded in death by daughter Dianna Short; brothers, Oren, John, Jack, Henry, Garland; and step-mother, Monnie Roberts. Surviving family includes his loving wife of 67 years, Inez (Ferguson) Roberts; daughter, Patty (Gary) Sargent; son-in-law, Billie Short; grandchildren, Kyle (Holly) Sargent, Ashley Short; great grandchildren, Noah, Hannah, Logan, Georgia, Brody; as well as many nieces, nephews, loving family and friends. Charles is a charter member and Deacon of the Westerville Freewill Baptist Church in Westerville, OH. He was an avid golfer and Kentucky Wildcats fan who retired from AT&T/Lucent. Visitation will be held from 4:00pm - 8:00pm on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 at Westerville Freewill Baptist Church, 390 E. College Avenue. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 at 11:00am at the church. Burial will follow in procession to Blendon Central Cemetery, Westerville OH. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2020