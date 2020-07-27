1/1
Charles Ronald Schremser
1934 - 2020
Schremser, Charles Ronald
1934 - 2020
Charles Ronald Schremser, 86, passed away peacefully with his wife and children by his side on July 24, 2020. He was born April 16, 1934 in Chillicothe, Ohio to Russell and Rowena Schremser; also preceded in death by his brother Gordon. A proud U.S. Army Veteran, Ron met his wife Magdalena Fastner while serving in Germany. This past Friday, July 17, 2020, they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. He retired from AEP in January of 1996 after 35 years of dedicated service. In addition to his wife, Magdalena, he is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Tammie Schremser of Gahanna; brother, Richard Schremser of California; grandchildren, Kelly and Ryan Schremser; great-grandchildren, TJ Baldwin, Aryanna Shaw and Brooklynn Stanford; step-grandchildren, Adam (Heather) Evans and Andy Evans. Family will receive friends from 11am-1pm on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna with interment to follow at Mifflin Cemetery. Those who wish may donate to Nationwide Children's Hospital in his memory. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
