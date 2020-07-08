Rout, Charles
1926 - 2020
Charles Frederick Rout, of Upper Arlington, Ohio, age 94, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born May 4, 1926, in Rensselaer, Indiana, the son of the late Beverly Ellis Rout and Esther Thompson Rout. Because of his father's employment, Chuck attended high school in three states, graduating in 1944 from Port Clinton, Ohio. He served during World War II in the United States Navy as a Pacific Theater Petty Officer. Chuck graduated from The Ohio State University majoring in Business-Human Resources. He and his wife, Dorothy Wurster Rout, were married October 15, 1950. They are parents of two daughters, Emily Jean (David) Scardena and Julia Ann (Terry) Smetzer; grandparents of Frank (Shalise) Scardena, Andrea (Jason) Henry, Elizabeth (Adam) Brown, John (Erin) Scardena, Alexander (Ashley) Smetzer, and 15 great-grandchildren. For 32 years, Chuck was employed in various positions including Vice President-Telephone Marketing with Highlights for Children, educational publishers. He was a life member of the Presbyterian Church serving as Deacon, Elder, Sunday School Superintendent and Commissioner (Representative) to the General Assembly. Chuck also served in a number of civic and charitable organizations including, while a resident of Grandview Heights, Ohio, a member of the charter review, civil service and school advisory commissions. He was also an Admiral of the Christopher Club and elected honorary life member of the Columbus Chamber of Commerce. Chuck was a past president of the Tri-Village Lions Club and received both district and club "Lion of the Year" awards, elected a Melvin Jones Fellow, and received an International Lions President's Citation for fundraising leadership. Chuck served as board president of Pilot Dogs and was a member of the Ohio State University Alumni Association, Maennerchor, Association of Naval Aviation, Navy League, and board member of Travelers Protective Association. Memorials may be given to Tri-Village Lions Club, PO Box 12721, Columbus, Ohio 43212. Calling hours will be held at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL located at 1740 Zollinger Road on Friday, July 10, from 4-7p.m. Guests are required to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. Private family burial at Grandview Cemetery, Chillicothe, Ohio with Pastor Preston Shealy officiating. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com
