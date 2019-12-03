Home

Cusick Funeral Home
80 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-4100
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
United Reformed Church
100 W Main St
Somerville, NJ
View Map
Charles Ruff Obituary
Ruff, Charles
Charles David Ruff, son of Josephine and Lowell H Ruff, passed away on November 26, 2019. Dave was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, graduated from North High School in 1953 and earned a bachelors in Chemical Engineering in 1958 from The Ohio State University. He began a career as a chemical engineer in Newark, OH, he then worked in New Jersey. A memorial service will be held at 11am on December 7 at United Reformed Church, 100 W Main St, Somerville, NJ. He leaves behind his sister, Nancy Ruff DeWeese of Bethany Beach, DE; his stepchildren, Dorothy A. Munoz, Robert Thatcher, Susan Lausterer, Lorlyn Reedy, Stephen Thatcher, David Thatcher; his children, Karen Noll, Philip Ruff, and Judith Ruff; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his second wife Dorothy J. Thatcher, his parents Josephine and Lowell H. Ruff, his brother Lowell H. Ruff, Jr. and stepdaughter Barbara J. Sackie. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Kingwood Township NJ, with "White House Fund" in the notes. Funeral arrangements through Cusick Funeral Home, Somerville, NJ.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019
