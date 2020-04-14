|
|
Kuczaj, Charles S.
1935 - 2020
We would like to celebrate the life of Lt. Colonel Charles S. Kuczaj, USAF, 84, of Golden, CO, who passed away peacefully in Delaware, OH, on April 8, 2020. Charles was born on October 28, 1935 in Union City, Pennsylvania to Stanley and Katherine Rapacz Kuczaj and was the youngest of 12 children. He graduated from Union City High School in 1953 and subsequently earned an aeronautics degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Charles will be greatly missed by his son Charles II, his daughter Kimberley (Jason) Wortkoetter and his grandson Wyatt. He is preceded in death by his wife Martha, and 11 siblings - six brothers, Valentine, Francis, Joseph, John, Stanley and Richard, and five sisters, Bernice Kuczaj, Mary Lysowski, Stella Kirk, Genevieve Hein and Agnes Fisher. A Catholic funeral mass will be scheduled by his children in the near future. Arrangements are being made for Charles to be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2020