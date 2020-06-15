Oriti, Charles S.

1953 - 2020

Charles S. Oriti, age 66, passed away after putting up a good fight with cancer. Charles was born in Columbus, Ohio on June 14, 1953 to Charles and JoAnne Oriti. Charlie worked many years in construction. He enjoyed playing tennis and golf. He was proficient in playing the guitar. The Beatles was his favorite band. Charlie was a huge OSU fan. He will be remembered for being "Charming Charlie" and the wonderful care he took of his mother. He was loved very much by his family. Preceded in death by his father Charles Oriti. Survived by his mother, JoAnne Oriti; siblings, Elissa Oriti, Gina (George F.) McKitrick and James Oriti; many nieces and nephews. He loved Camila like she was his granddaughter. Per his wishes there will be no service and a private cremation will take place. Arrangements entrusted to Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store