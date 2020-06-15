Charles S. Oriti
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oriti, Charles S.
1953 - 2020
Charles S. Oriti, age 66, passed away after putting up a good fight with cancer. Charles was born in Columbus, Ohio on June 14, 1953 to Charles and JoAnne Oriti. Charlie worked many years in construction. He enjoyed playing tennis and golf. He was proficient in playing the guitar. The Beatles was his favorite band. Charlie was a huge OSU fan. He will be remembered for being "Charming Charlie" and the wonderful care he took of his mother. He was loved very much by his family. Preceded in death by his father Charles Oriti. Survived by his mother, JoAnne Oriti; siblings, Elissa Oriti, Gina (George F.) McKitrick and James Oriti; many nieces and nephews. He loved Camila like she was his granddaughter. Per his wishes there will be no service and a private cremation will take place. Arrangements entrusted to Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved