Charles Scott
1964 - 2020
Charles E. Scott, age 56, passed away at OSU Hospital on August 20, 2020. He was born on March 16, 1964 to the late Franklin and Mary Scott in Williamson, West Virginia. He worked for the Columbus Museum of Art as the Facility Supervisor for the last 9 years. He is preceded in death by his siblings Diane, Frank, and Pam. Charles is survived by his girlfriend, Linda Smith; children, Greg (Aleyse) Scott, Ryan (Beth) Scott, and Jessica (Justin) Murray; six granddaughters; and two grandsons; siblings, Mary Scott and Randy Scott; as well as many other nieces, nephews, friends and family. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 25 at O.R. Woodyard South Chapel from 11AM-1PM. Procession will follow to Forest Lawn Cemetery, where a graveside service will be held.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2020.
AUG
25
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
