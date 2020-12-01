Scott, Sr., Charles
1952 - 2020
Charles Aaron Scott, Sr. – Born May 1, 1952, left his earthly body on Sunday, November 22, 2020. The second of four children born to the late Rev. George Robert and Mary Lee Scott (Goode) in Columbus, Ohio. He was preceded in death by brother Robert Demonte, God Mother and Aunt Allomaine Bennett. Left to cherish his memory is his devoted wife, Alverta Renee' Scott; sons, Charles Aaron Scott Jr., Lawrence M. Blanton, David M. Blanton; daughters, L'Chandre Scott, and Autumn Weatherspoon; grandchildren, Jordan Scott, Dominique Scott, David E. Blanton, Corlaila R. Blanton, Lawrence M. Blanton Jr.; sisters, Sharon Thornton of Dayton, and Deborah Fulgham of Columbus; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, Father and Mother In-love, Deacon Fred and Deaconess Sherlyn McCoy; Adopted Mom, Mae Hubbard; Adopted sister, Michelle Boyer; and Adopted brother, Deacon Donald Crockett; The Second Baptist Church family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. A Celebration of Life Service will be streamed online 10am Thursday, December 3, 2020 to allow family and friends to honor Charles together at a distance. To attend the service remotely, send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit Charles' memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
.