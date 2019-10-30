|
|
Shaw, Charles
1964 - 2019
Charles B. "Charlie" Shaw, age 55, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He was born July 5, 1964 in Lancaster, the son of the late Paul D. Shaw and Viola (Hyme) Shaw. Charlie was a graduate of Lancaster High School, class of 1982. He spent his career in grocery retail, currently as the Beer and Wine Manager at Giant Eagle. He was Past President of the Fairfield Heritage Association and had organized art shows that benefited multiple philanthropic organizations of the Lancaster community. He loved fine dining, antiques, gardening, Christmas, entertaining and wine. An invitation to any of his events was a prized commodity. He had a prized collection of art including his beloved paintings by local Lancaster artist, C. P. Ream, which will be donated to the Columbus Museum of Art in his memory. He is survived by his mother; siblings, Dale (Trina) Shaw of Alexandria, VA, Allen Shaw of Lancaster, Susan Shaw of Austin, TX, Thomas (Verian) Shaw of Frederick, MD, Ann (Christopher) Kilroy of Euclid, Regina (Matt) King of Lancaster, Craig Shaw of Lancaster, and Amy (Paul) Schleich of Lancaster; many nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles, cousins, and many dear friends; his beloved dog, Riley who has been adopted by his close friend, Thomas Tootle. He was preceded in death by his father Paul D. Shaw. Funeral Mass will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 132 S. High St., Lancaster. Fr. Craig Eilerman, Celebrant. Cremation will follow. Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME.
Friends may make memorial contributions to the or they can send flowers because Charlie loved flowers! To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2019