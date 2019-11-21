|
|
Smith, Charles
1941 - 2019
Charles "Chuck" H. Smith, 78, of Columbus, OH, passed away on Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 at Doctors West Hospital. Chuck was born on April 13, 1941 to the late John Herman Smith and Cleo Pauline (Condon) Smith. Chuck was a self-employed painter and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his bicycle. Besides his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his brother John Smith and son Chucky Smith. Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Sharon (Climer) Smith; children, Tina (Bill) LaFave, Tammy (Steve) Thomas, Frances (Mike) Maynard, Timothy Smith, John (Brandy) Smith, Joni Johnston; brother, James (Candy) Smith; sister, Sandra (Dan) Weaver; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 11am-1pm on Saturday, Nov. 23 with Funeral Service at 1 pm at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville, OH 43103 with Chaplain Jim Ferrell. Interment at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens in Canal Winchester, Ohio will follow. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2019