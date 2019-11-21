Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Smith


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Smith Obituary
Smith, Charles
1941 - 2019
Charles "Chuck" H. Smith, 78, of Columbus, OH, passed away on Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 at Doctors West Hospital. Chuck was born on April 13, 1941 to the late John Herman Smith and Cleo Pauline (Condon) Smith. Chuck was a self-employed painter and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his bicycle. Besides his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his brother John Smith and son Chucky Smith. Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Sharon (Climer) Smith; children, Tina (Bill) LaFave, Tammy (Steve) Thomas, Frances (Mike) Maynard, Timothy Smith, John (Brandy) Smith, Joni Johnston; brother, James (Candy) Smith; sister, Sandra (Dan) Weaver; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 11am-1pm on Saturday, Nov. 23 with Funeral Service at 1 pm at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville, OH 43103 with Chaplain Jim Ferrell. Interment at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens in Canal Winchester, Ohio will follow. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -