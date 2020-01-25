Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Jerusalem
2121 Joyce Ave
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM
New Jerusalem
2121 Joyce Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Smith


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Smith Obituary
Smith, Charles
1943 - 2020
Charles Edward Smith, age 76. Sunrise November 13, 1943 and Sunset January 24, 2020. Visitation 11:00 AM and Funeral Service 12:00 PM Friday, January 31, 2020 at New Jerusalem, 2121 Joyce Ave. Interment at Glen Rest. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The SMITH Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -