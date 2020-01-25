|
|
Smith, Charles
1943 - 2020
Charles Edward Smith, age 76. Sunrise November 13, 1943 and Sunset January 24, 2020. Visitation 11:00 AM and Funeral Service 12:00 PM Friday, January 31, 2020 at New Jerusalem, 2121 Joyce Ave. Interment at Glen Rest. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The SMITH Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020