Charles Smith Sr.
Smith, Sr., Charles
Charles E. Smith, Sr., age 66, of Canton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Charles, son of Louise Smith and the late Russell Smith, Sr. was born and raised in Canton. He was a graduate of McKinley High School, The Ohio State University, Rutgers University School of Law and a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. He served the community as a compassionate criminal defense attorney, worked for the Ohio Attorney General's office, and recently retired from Canton City Schools. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Russell Smith, Jr., and Richard Burley, Sr. Survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Nakecha and Harvey Lewis, Christian and Drew Holcomb; one son, Charles Smith, Jr.; and four grandchildren, Harvey II and Natazia Lewis, and Cameron and Olivia Holcomb. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Dr. Wallace Luke officiating. Burial in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends may call one hour before the service from 1-2 p.m. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
