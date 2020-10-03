1/1
Charles Smith Sr.
Smith, Sr., Charles
Charles E. Smith, Sr., age 66, of Canton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Charles, son of Louise Smith and the late Russell Smith, Sr. was born and raised in Canton. He was a graduate of McKinley High School, The Ohio State University, Rutgers University School of Law and a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. He served the community as a compassionate criminal defense attorney, worked for the Ohio Attorney General's office, and recently retired from Canton City Schools. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Russell Smith, Jr., and Richard Burley, Sr. Survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Nakecha and Harvey Lewis, Christian and Drew Holcomb; one son, Charles Smith, Jr.; and four grandchildren, Harvey II and Natazia Lewis, and Cameron and Olivia Holcomb. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Dr. Wallace Luke officiating. Burial in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends may call one hour before the service from 1-2 p.m. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
OCT
10
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
October 4, 2020
I’ve known him almost 50 years
It breaks my heart. I can only feel comfort in knowing that he’s together with his “road dawg” Mark O’Neal once again. I’ll miss Ed’s zest for life and all his exciting life stories that he so fondly would share with all that would listen. He was a great man. RIP Charles Eddie Smith



Regina ONeal
Friend
October 3, 2020
Brother Charles E. Smith "The Jewel" your mark has been memorable since that day we met in Moriel Towers at The Ohio State University. Our time as line brothers of the great Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity helped to seal our brotherhood for life. You will be truly missed my brother.
Barbara and I extend our Condolences to the family.
Marvin Jones
Marvin Jones
Family
October 3, 2020
Rip
Sterling hickman
Friend
