I’ve known him almost 50 years

It breaks my heart. I can only feel comfort in knowing that he’s together with his “road dawg” Mark O’Neal once again. I’ll miss Ed’s zest for life and all his exciting life stories that he so fondly would share with all that would listen. He was a great man. RIP Charles Eddie Smith







Regina ONeal

Friend