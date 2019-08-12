|
Snyder, Charles
1951 - 2019
Charles L. "Squirrel" Snyder Sr., age 67, born November 1, 1951 in Columbus, OH, passed away into the arms of Jesus, August 10, 2019. Chuck graduated from South High School. He worked many years for the US Postal Service, and then as a semi driver for Flying J. Travel Plaza. Preceded in death by parents Gerald Wendall and Alice Faye Snyder, sister Karen Sue White, aunt Helen Cormany. Survived by wife of 33 years, Kathy Snyder; sons, Charles Jr., James (Holly) Snyder and Wes (Teri) Cochran; grandchildren, Corey, Tyler, Cole, Jayden, Abby and Carter. He was known for his witty charm and love of the open road driving semis. Member of Grace Lutheran Church. Family and friends may visit 2-6pm on Sunday, August 18, at DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147. A funeral service will begin at 11am on Monday, August 19, at Grace Lutheran Church, 8950 Refugee Rd, Pickerington, OH 43147. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Thank you to Mt. Carmel Hospice, Neuro ICU and Fresenius Dialysis for their excellent care and support. Contributions may be made in Chucks name to Mt. Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43215. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019