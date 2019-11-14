|
|
Nelson, Charles Stanley
1942 - 2019
Charles Stanley Nelson, passed away on November 13, 2019 after a long battle with congestive heart failure and Alzheimer's disease. He was born to the late Harold Stanley and Mildred Elouise (Monneck) Nelson in Chicago on October 21, 1942. Chuck graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in electrical engineering and earned his MBA at the University of Chicago. He retired from Nationwide Insurance in Columbus, Ohio after 35 years of service in the Information Technology area. Chuck will be remembered by many for his laugh, sense of humor and quick wit. He filled his life with a love for his family, music (especially Chicago Blues), his drum lessons, travel, the annual Roger Ebert Film Festival, the early days of the local Lifelong Learning Institute, his affiliation with IASA insurance organization, the Chuck and Pat's Food Crusaders Band of Nationwide employees that raised funds for Operation Feed, and his dogs Callie and Willie. He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Lynn; daughter, Kristin; son, Keith (Laura) and 2 granddaughters, Natalie (7) and Claire (5); brother, Kenneth (Kathleen) Nelson; sister, Beth (Perry) Palmer; and sister-in-law, Joyce (Roger) Skiple. The family is very grateful to the Danbury Senior Living's Orchard community for its wonderful loving environment and caring staff. Capital City Hospice supported him with a team that became Chuck's very special Charlie's Angels. Due to Chuck's wishes there will be no services. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the at 5455 N. High St, Columbus, OH, 43214 or to the Central Ohio Chapter at 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio, 43215. Arrangements are being made through the Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019