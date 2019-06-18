|

Massey, Charles Steven
1954 - 2019
Charles Steven Massey was born on July 4, 1954 in Hinton, WV and died on June 16, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio at the age of 64 years old. He is survived by his wife, Regina; daughters, Michelle (Jason) Mendoza, Stephanie (Matthew) Fogas, Katherine (Kerry) Green; grandchildren, Charles and Bennett Fojas, Annabelle, Lillian Mendoza and Kenneth Green. Services have been entrusted to Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 N. High St., Worthington, OH 43085. Please see www.SCHOEDINGER.com for complete obituary and service information.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 19, 2019