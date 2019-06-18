The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Massey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Steven Massey


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Charles Steven Massey Obituary
Massey, Charles Steven
1954 - 2019
Charles Steven Massey was born on July 4, 1954 in Hinton, WV and died on June 16, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio at the age of 64 years old. He is survived by his wife, Regina; daughters, Michelle (Jason) Mendoza, Stephanie (Matthew) Fogas, Katherine (Kerry) Green; grandchildren, Charles and Bennett Fojas, Annabelle, Lillian Mendoza and Kenneth Green. Services have been entrusted to Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 N. High St., Worthington, OH 43085. Please see www.SCHOEDINGER.com for complete obituary and service information.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Download Now