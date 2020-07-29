Smith, Charles T.
1924 - 2020
Charles T. Smith, age 95, of Grove City, passed away at home surrounded by his family Sunday, July 12, 2020. Smitty was born August 2, 1924 in Versailles, PA to the late Clarence and Therza Smith. He served proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II and enjoyed sharing fond memories and stories from his time in the Navy. He was the owner of Smitty's Body Shop in Grove City with over 50 years of service to the surrounding communites. Smitty was a proud member of the Grove City community and showed that through his support of many youth organizations and other community groups. He was an avid angler. He enjoyed boating and fishing on Lake Erie with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by wife of nearly 60 years, Betty J. Smith, son Charles "Rich" Smith, nephew Mike Maddux, niece Nancy Vansycoc, sister Anna (Chuck) Kessler, brothers Harold (Anna) Smith and Gaylord Smith, and sister-in law Patricia (Robert) McKinney. Smitty is survived by granddaughters, Joelle (Kevin) Ferguson, Stephanie (Andrew) Wasto, Erika (Amanda) Howard and Rebecca Smith; daughter-in-law, Nancy Smith; great grandchildren, Kody (Beth), Khristian, Matthew, Cameron, Abbey, and Tommy; many nieces and nephews, including Christy (Brad) Brownlee, Sharon Maddux, James (Kathy) Clarkson and Steve (Tami) Clarkson. Private family services are planned with military honors. To honor Smitty's memory, contributions may be made to Charity Newsies http://charitynewsies.org/ways-to-give/donate-online/
As a youngster, Smitty received his first new winter coat from Charity Newsies and was so proud. Arrangements by Schoedinger Grove City.