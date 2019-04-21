|
Rumery, Charles Thomas
1943 - 2019
Charles T. "Tom" Rumery, age 76, of Gahanna, OH passed away April 19, 2019. Retired from Gaylord Container Corporation. Member of Fredericktown Grange. Tom enjoyed camping and fishing but most of all riding his Harley and spending time with his family. Survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 56 years, Martha; son, Charles T. Rumery, Jr. of Columbus; grandchildren, Charles T. (Andrea) Rumery, II of Gahanna and Kylie Rumery of Westerville; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Veyda and Wyatt Charles; sister, Mary K. Scott of Kenton, OH. Preceded in death by his parents, Foster and Gladys Rumery, brother, Foster Rumery. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where service will be held Thursday at 1:30 p.m.. Interment Blendon Central Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2019