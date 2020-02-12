|
|
Todd, Charles
1947 - 2020
Charles A. "Chuck" Todd, age 72, of Pickerington, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Wesley Ridge following a 19 year journey with Parkinson's. Born December 19, 1947 in Columbus, he was a 1965 graduate of Eastmoor High School and attended Western Kentucky and Ohio State majoring in engineering. He was the former president of Todd's Office Supply. In addition, Chuck was a longtime member and president of the board at Groveport Golf Club. Chuck was a jack of all trades who enjoyed working outside in the yard, fixing the tractor, construction projects, golfing, Buckeye games, dancing, making peanut butter fudge, and under-cooking chicken on the grill. Survived by his wife of 49 years, Kathlyn "Kathy" Todd; children, Chad (Melissa) Todd, Burlington, KY, Tera (Dean) Olds, Canton, GA; daughter-in-law, Gwen Todd; grandchildren, Abby and Maddie Todd; Weston, Grant, and Carson Olds; brother, Mark (Carolyn) Todd; sister-in-law, Martha "Marti" Todd; nieces and nephews; and Misty, his beloved dog. Preceded in death by father Richard E. Todd Sr., mother Mildred Todd, brother Richard "Dick" Todd, father-in-law Lester Badger, mother-in-law Christine Badger. Friends may visit on Saturday, February 22 from 2-4pm at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 550 Hill Rd. N, Pickerington. The family would like to express our sincere appreciation for the love and compassion provided by Wesley Hospice, Wesley Ridge - English Garden, Life Center Adult Day, and Care Partners. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Wesley Hospice and Life Center Adult Day.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020