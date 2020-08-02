1/1
Charles Truitt
1955 - 2020
Charles Truitt, brother of Sylvia Sharp and Annie Louis (Ronald) Truitt-White passed away May 3, 2020 in Newark, NJ. Graveside Service 10AM, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Glen Rest Memorial Estate, Reynoldsburg, OH. Please consider making a donation to any homeless shelter, food bank or YWCA. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, we encourage you to visit Charles' memorial celebration wall at
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Glen Rest Memorial Estate
Funeral services provided by
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
