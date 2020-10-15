Meckstroth, M.D., Charles V.
1923 - 2020
Charles Victor Meckstroth, M.D., 96, of Upper Arlington, passed away on October 11, 2020 at
Kobacker House, surrounded by family. Charles was born in Columbus, Ohio on November 20, 1923 to the late Jacob A. and Adeline H. Meckstroth. He graduated from North High School in 1941. He attended The Ohio State University, where he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity, and obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1943. He received his Doctor of Medicine degree from The Ohio State University College of Medicine in 1947. After an internship and general surgery training at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn, New York, Charles completed his training in the Division of Thoracic Surgery at OSU Hospital under Drs. George W. Curtis and Karl P. Klassen in 1953. He served as Captain in the U.S. Army and was stationed at the 98th General Hospital in Neubrucke, Germany from 1955 to 1957 as Assistant Chief Chest Surgeon. He returned to OSU Hospital's Division of Thoracic Surgery in 1957 as an Assistant Professor and became a Professor of Surgery in the department in 1975. He took an active part in the development of cardiac surgery in central Ohio, performing the first coronary bypass surgery in 1969. He later started the open-heart surgery program at Riverside Methodist Hospital and performed its first coronary bypass surgery in 1973. He served in leadership roles at the Columbus Surgical Society, Central Ohio Heart Chapter of the American Heart Association, Columbus Chapter of the American Cancer Society and was a member of many national medical and surgical organizations. He retired in 1988, having mentored a generation of cardiovascular surgeons. In 1997, he was the recipient of the Alumni Achievement Award from The Ohio State University College of Medicine and Public Health. He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church and served as a deacon from 1998 to 2001. Charles enjoyed spending time with his family and delving into multiple hobbies including making award-winning wine and champagne, and intricately carving and painting beautiful waterfowl decoys. He was an avid Buckeye fan and enjoyed photography, music, and playing the piano. He was a never-ending fountain of knowledge and wisdom, which he freely shared with those seeking it. There were few subjects Charles couldn't discuss intelligently, openly, objectively, and in an engaging and cooperative manner. Charles is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Emily T. Meckstroth; sisters Gretchen (Robert) Angerman and Rachel (George) Hoeflinger; and son-in-law Donald L. Burton, D.V.M. He is survived by daughters Susan Burton, Dublin, OH; Nancy (Richard) Kaufman, Chapel Hill, NC; Diane (Dan) Kearney, Atlanta, GA; and Karen (Jim) Houk, Upper Arlington, OH. Surviving grandchildren are: Stephanie (Danny) Rogers; Kristen (Josh) Peltier; John Tyler Kaufman; Caroline Kaufman; Laura (Sammy) Brasseale; William (Maggie) Kearney; John Houk; Charlie (Molly) Houk; great-grandson, Damien Rogers, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an organization of your choice. Due to the current health restrictions, a private family service will be held. Arrangements made by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Visit www.schoedinger.com
